Body found along Oregon Coast believed to be missing Beaverton student

CANNON BEACH, Ore. — A body discovered in the tideline at Tolovana Park early Sunday morning is believed to be that of a high school student who went missing May 12 while swimming at the Oregon coast, according to the Cannon Beach Police Department.

In a statement on May 14, the Beaverton School District identified the missing student as Jacob Stokes. He was a senior at Mountainside High School and was set to attend Oregon State University in the fall.

Stokes went missing after running into trouble swimming near Cannon Beach on May 12. The Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire’s Surf Rescue Team said Stokes was swept out from strong rip currents that were in the area.

At around 4 p.m., the Cannon Beach Fire District and Seaside Fire’s Surf Rescue Team responded to a report of a group of four swimmers no longer visible from shore, just south of Tolovana Beach. It was confirmed that all four were students with the Beaverton School District, according to Shellie Bailey-Shah, a district spokesperson.

Police arrived shortly after and found that two of the swimmers made it out on their own and two were still in the water. A rescue swimmer went in to find the other two and brought one student to shore. That student was transported to a nearby hospital. Officials did not release the condition of the rescued student.

Rescue teams were unsuccessful locating the fourth student, Stokes. The Coast Guard continued the search until late into the night on May 12. Cannon Beach Fire continue the search the next day.

The school district made counselors available for students as they learned the news.

“We understand that news like this can bring up emotions for people who have suffered loss in the past,” the district said. “Students may find it difficult to concentrate on schoolwork or they may find focusing on school is a needed distraction. Either is okay.”

Lt. Shawnna White with Cannon Beach Fire said the conditions on the ocean can change quickly. She said the water is still really cold, and even the best swimmers can get into trouble with a rip current.

“The conditions and surf were really choppy while they were out there. Within just about 20 minutes the surf got really big for them,” White said.