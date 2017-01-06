Body found in Clackamas County believed to be that of missing woman

Milwaukee, Ore. – Police in Milwaukie, Oregon found a vehicle on January 5 belonging to a woman who was reported missing and endangered in late December. Inside the vehicle, they found a body of an elderly female—that body has been tentatively identified as the missing woman.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Merrilee Bonnie Cooley disappeared under mysterious circumstances on or shortly after December 26.
Cooley’s vehicle, a black Kia Optima, was also missing.
On January 5, Milwaukie Police found Cooley’s missing vehicle. During the investigation they found the body of an elderly woman in the trunk.
Detectives said they believe the body belongs to Cooley, but positive identification will be made through the medical examiner’s office.
Police are continuing the investigation and will provide more details as they become available.