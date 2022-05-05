Body found in Grants Pass Thursday, first responders say

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – A body was found Thursday morning near Tussing Park in Grants Pass, according to Rural Metro Fire.

The Grants Pass Police Department said at about 9:16 a.m., someone reported seeing a body floating in the Rogue River between Tussing Park and Reinhart Volunteer Park.

A short time later, the body of a 63-year-old Grants Pass man was recovered upstream from the pedestrian bridge.

Grants Pass police said the man’s family has been notified and there are no signs of foul play.

No further information was released.