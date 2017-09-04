Body found in ravine on Mt. Shasta

Mt. Shasta, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found by search and rescue crews on Mt. Shasta.
SCSO said this may be related to a report of missing hiker made on September 1.
Deputies immediately responded to the missing person report, searching the Mt. Shasta area for 35-year-old Cocoa, Florida resident Dwayne E. Hensley.
On September 2, a California Highway Patrol helicopter crew reported the discovery of a possible body in a ravine above 8,700 feet.
Rescue climbers were able to make it to the location where thye found a body matching the description of Hensley. However the sheriff’s office has not yet made a positive identification.
SCSO said it appears the hiker may have fallen from a higher elevation based on the body’s condition.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation. There is no indication of foul play.
Sheriff Jon Lopey expects to positively identify the body within the next few days.
He added the climbing conditions on Mt. Shasta can be unpredictable, and hikers should be well prepared and never travel alone.