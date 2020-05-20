Body found in Roseburg identified as missing man

ROSEBURG, Ore. – The body found in the South Umpqua River in Roseburg has been identified.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the body was discovered by a fisherman on the evening of May 9 near Templin Beach Park in Roseburg.
On May 20, the sheriff’s office announced they identified the body using dental records. It was determined to be Samuel “Sammy” Elijah Davison, a man who went missing at the age of 36 in September of 2019.
According to the sheriff’s office, they don’t suspect foul play.
Anyone with further information about Davison’s disappearance is asked to call 541-440-4458.