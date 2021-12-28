Body found in rural Josephine County

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are releasing a few details about an ongoing homicide investigation in Josephine County.

On October 8, 2021, there was a report of a dead male that had been shot and buried in the O’Brien area.

The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office said the person who called police didn’t know the area well but was able to lead investigators to an illegal marijuana grow off Samarkand Drive.

At that location, investigators dug up a shallow grave and found a deceased Hispanic male who was known to work at the grow site.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the person in order to protect the investigation.

No further information was provided by JCSO.