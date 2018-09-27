Body found in search for missing N.C. boy

GASTONIA, N.C. (WCNC/NBCNC) – A body believed to be missing 6-year-old Maddox Ritch was found in North Carolina Thursday.
Search crews discovered a body believed to be Maddox Ritch in Gastonia around 1 p.m.
Law enforcement have notified Maddox’s parents of the discovery.
The medical examiner’s office will now work on positive identification.
Maddox went missing on Saturday from Rankin Lake Park in Gastonia, where he was spending time with his father.
The FBI will hold a news conference on the case later on Thursday.