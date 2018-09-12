Body found in the Rogue River

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was recovered from the Rogue River.
A couple saw the body while walking along the Parkway Bridge in Grants Pass at around noon on September 11, 2018.
Sheriff Dave Daniel confirmed to NBC5 News that crews were able to recover the body of a man in this 50s. The man was described as being about 6 feet tall with short brown hair.
Authorities have not yet been able to identify the man and are working to determine how he died.