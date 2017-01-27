Body found, missing Siskiyou County man presumed dead

Siskiyou County, Cal.- The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office says a body found in the Sacramento River in the Red Bluff area of California matches the description of a man missing since Thursday, Jan. 19.
Trygve “Karl” Larson, 79, was reported missing from the Yreka area by relatives who hadn’t seen him for several days. Larson was considered “endangered” and a search involving several agencies started immediately.
A week later, Tehama County Sheriff’s deputies found the body of a man matching Larson’s description. While the body hasn’t yet been identified, several indicators at the scene led investigators to believe the body was that of the missing man.
Investigators say the body appears to have been in the water for several days. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of death, however, there’s no indication of foul play.
“Our departmental SAR team, deputies, detectives, allied-agencies, family members and others worked diligently for several days to locate Mr. Larson, often in rugged terrain and during inclement weather,” said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey. “Although it cannot be confirmed at this time that the body found is that of Mr. Larson, we will know next week for certain if that is the case. On behalf of the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office, I would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to Mr. Larson’s family and friends whose vigilance during this ordeal has helped to sustain all law enforcement team members involved in the exhaustive search effort.”
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have seen Larson to call 530-841-2900.