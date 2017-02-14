Body found near North Bend identified as man swept out to sea

North Bend, Ore. — A body found on Horsfall Beach on Saturday has been identified as 31-year-old Jayson Thomas, according to a report by the Oregonian.
Thomas and his 3-year-old son were swept out to sea by a sneaker wave near Floras Lake on January 15.
The Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, and local sheriff’s and fire departments responded, searching for over 22 hours and covering nearly 600 miles. They did not find Thomas or his son.
On February 11, a body was found on Horsfall Beach near North Bend.
Coos County District Attorney R. Paul Frasier told the Oregonian the body was identified as Jayson Thomas. He had been carrying his son in a backpack-like child carrier. The 3-year-old has not been found.