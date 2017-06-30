Body found near Selma identified

Josephine County, Ore. – The body of a man found near the Selma, Oregon has been identified by authorities.
Oregon State Police said the body was found on June 22 near the Snail Back Beach Trail along the Illinois River.
On June 30, police publicly identified the body as that of 22-year-old Crescent City resident John William Reitterer.
OSP said this is an ongoing investigation and no more information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the death of Reitterer is asked to call Oregon State Police at 511-664-4600.