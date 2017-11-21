Body of missing man found near Klamath-Deschutes County border

DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. – The remains of a missing man were found in the woods near the border between Klamath County and Deschutes County.
Police said Gary Humbard was last seen by a hunter on September 2. A hunter reported seeing Humbard leave his vehicle while wearing a backpack in the Davis Lake area. When the hunter returned to the same area for another outing two weeks later, he saw Humbard’s vehicle in the same location, apparently abandoned.
The hunter decided it was suspicious and contacted police, who searched the area. They couldn’t find any sign of Humbard , even after logging 357 hours over several operational periods.
On November 19, elk hunters found human remains near the Davis Lake trailhead. The location is about a mile from where Humbard’s vehicle was located.
Based on evidence, investigators said they determined the remains were Humbard’s. The Deschutes County Medical Examiner’s Office said the cause of death was a “self-inflicted injury.”
“The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the citizens who contacted the Sheriff’s Office regarding this investigation,” DCSO wrote. “The information provided by the public was vital in the resolving this case.”