Body of drowning victim found in Rogue River

Josephine County, Ore.- Josephine County Sheriff’s Office has recovered the body of a woman believed to have drowned over the weekend.
28-year-old Hannah McGuire disappeared Saturday while attempting to swim across the Rogue River at Indian Mary Park. The search for the Philomath, Oregon woman was called off Tuesday after crews failed to find her body.
Friday morning, Josephine County Sheriff’s Office received information a female body had been found on the Rogue River above Ennis Riffle. Sheriff’s crews took a boat to the location and identified the body as McGuire.
McGuire’s body was recovered and sent to a local funeral home. Her family was notified.