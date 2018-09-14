Body of man who fell at Toketee Falls recovered

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – After over a month, the body of a man who fell at Toketee Falls has been recovered.
On Sunday, August 12, 23-year-old Brian Lewinstein crossed a safety fence at the falls to take a photograph. He ended up slipping and falling down a steep embankment. Investigators believed he fell into the top pool at the falls and died.
Search and rescue crews began looking for Lewinstein, but the mission was difficult and complex. The search started ramping down a few days later.
On September 13, two hikers saw Lewinstein’s body in the second pool of the falls. Search and rescue personnel responded and were able to recover Lewinsteins body that evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, “We are glad that we were able to provide his family with some answers and sincerely hope that they are able to find some comfort in the fact that he was located. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to his family and friends.”