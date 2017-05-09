Body of missing California college student found

Sacramento, Calif. – A body found in the Feather River near Sacramento has been identified as missing Yuba College student Aly Yeoman.
KCRA3 reports Yeoman’s body was identified using dental records. Her cause of death is still under investigation.
Yeoman was last seen alive driving away from her friend’s house in Yuba City on March 30.
A few days after she went missing, Yeoman’s truck and cell phone were found in a field in Live Oak, with a single set of footprints leading away.
A huge search effort was launched to find Yeoman, but investigators have been tight-lipped about any developments in the case.
On May 7, a fisherman found Yeoman’s body south of the Live Oak Recreational Park boat launch.
KCRA3 spoke to the last person to see Yeoman alive, Michael Lizarraga. He admitted to having drinks with Yeoman before she left his house, but he maintains his innocence.
The investigation is ongoing.