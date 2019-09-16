Body of missing man found near Yreka

YREKA, Calif. – The body of a missing man was found in northern California.
The Yreka Police Department said 57-year-old Russel George Tomasich was reported missing in Alameda County on September 10.
The next morning, Tomasich’s vehicle was found parked along Humbug Road in Yreka. It was determined he entered a nearby wooded area on September 9, possibly to hike or backpack.
While he didn’t appear to be in distress when he was last spotted alive, his family was concerned about his safety.
On the afternoon of September 15, the body of Tomasich was found in the 7000 block of Hawkinsville-Humbug Road.
“The Yreka Police Department would like to offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Tomasich’s family,” officers said. “The cause of death, in this case, is pending results of an autopsy.”