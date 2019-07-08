Home
Body of missing Ohio 3-year-old found

BATAVIA, Ohio (WLWT/NBC) – The body of a missing 3-year-old child has been found in an Ohio pond.

Authorities discovered the body early Saturday morning in Batavia.

He was reported missing while he and his family were attending a cookout Friday night.

Rescue teams and police scoured the area in search of the 3-year-old until someone found the boy’s floaties near the edge of a pond.

Divers were able to retrieve his body from the water.

Investigators believe the child died from an accidental drowning.

