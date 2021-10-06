Body of missing Roseburg woman found

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A Roseburg woman who was reported missing late last month was found dead.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on September 25, 43-year-old Branda Hoyle was at a family outing near Tokatee. At some point, she walked away from the group and disappeared.
The sheriff’s office said, “With the rains we’ve recently experienced and the colder conditions at night coupled with her lack of preparedness for being out for this period of time make us extremely concerned for her welfare.”
On Monday, October 4, a dead person was found along the North Umpqua River about 2.5 miles northeast of the Umpqua Hot Springs.
Deputies later determined the body was that of Branda Hoyle.
An exact cause of death has not yet been officially determined, but there are no indications of foul play and prolonged exposure to the elements is considered a contributing factor.