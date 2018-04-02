Body of WWII soldier returns home after 76 years

LAKE PRESTON, SD (CNN/KSFY) – The body of a World War Two soldier who was killed in 1941 when Japan attacked Pearl Harbor has finally returned home to South Dakota.
It was a day 76 years in the making. “It’s pretty powerful, and you know, for something like this to happen that we never thought would ever happen and to see this community come together the way that it does is pretty incredible,” said Petty Officer Porter Leigh Rich’s grandson, Mike.
Petty Officer Rich’s grandsons–Kevin and Mike–didn’t grow up in South Dakota. This was the brothers’ first time in Lake Preston.
Kevin Rich said, “Meeting the cousins and the aunts, it’s incredible. I never thought that this was gonna happen and I never really thought we would meet them. Mike Rich added, “And I gotta admit, I wish we would’ve met them many, many years ago.”
But the cause for the family reunion was a good one: welcoming home their hero.”It’s very emotional for our father,” Mike explained. “And it gives him closure for something that he’s thought about for his whole life.”
It’s something Kevin and Mike have also thought about their whole lives. Their dad Ron never got to meet his dad. His mom was still pregnant with him on that fateful day.
Mike said, “my grandmother talked about him a lot when I was a kid and she adored him and I’m sure if were still alive, he’d still be adored by many.”
Lieutenant Governor Matt Michaels, a Navy veteran as well, spoke at Petty Officer Rich’s memorial service. He says it’s important people know what heroes like the petty officer did for our freedom. “Read about the heroes of that time,” Michaels said. “If we could be just standing on their shoulders on a daily basis in remembering and continue to live the lives they led selflessly, then we’re going to be better people.”
Mike Rich said, “Just know who they know, who their family is and never forget.”
“Talk to your teacher, talk to a family member,” Kevin said. “It’s very important. We can learn from history for the future.”
The family says the navy played a big role in getting Rich’s remains identified through the armed forces’ DNA project.