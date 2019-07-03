Boeing dedicates millions to victims of 737 Max crashes

(CNN) – Boeing is paying $100 million to the families and communities of the 346 people that were killed aboard its 737 Max jets.
The money is going to local non-profits which will distribute the funds to support education for victims’ children and living expenses for families.
The airplanes have been grounded worldwide since March.
Two crashes within six months under similar conditions led investigators to believe a problem with the plane’s software system is to blame.
One of them happened in Indonesia and the other in Ethiopia.
Boeing is facing several lawsuits over the 737 Max crashes.
The company says families that accept money will not have to give up their rights to pursue legal action.