Boeing finds another problem with some 737 Max planes

CHICAGO, Ill. (CNN) – There’s another problem for Boeing. The company says some of its 737 planes, including many of its grounded 737 Max aircraft, could have faulty parts on their wings.
Boeing said it reached out to airlines that fly 737 planes, advising them to inspect their slat track assemblies on Max and NG aircraft.
Leading edge slats are aerodynamic control surfaces that extend from the front of the wing.
Boeing and the FAA say some of the tracks may not meet manufacturing standards and may need to be replaced.
The faulty parts could crack or fail prematurely.
The FAA said such a failure would not bring a plane down, but it could damage one while in flight.
It’s the latest problem the company faces as it tries to get the 737 Max planes back in the air after they were grounded following two crashes.
Investigators have focused on an automatic safety feature as a potential contributor to the crashes.