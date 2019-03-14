Boeing promises software fix foe 737 Max planes

(NBC News) – Boeing has promised an urgent fix to flight control software in its grounded 737 Max planes.
The jets were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration Wednesday, days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max killed all 157 people on board.
American pilots made at least five complaints last fall about autopilot issues causing the planes to make a sudden nosedive during takeoff.
The 737 Max was also the same type of plane involved in a Lion Air crash in Indonesia last October. 189 people died.
It’s still unclear if the nosedive issues were the cause of either fatal crash.
The grounding of the 737 Max aircraft affects 275 flights daily in the United States.
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2T1QD2o