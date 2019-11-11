Boeing thinks 737 MAX will fly in December

CHICAGO, Ill. (NBC) – Boeing remains optimistic that its 737 MAX jets will fly again this year and that has investors optimistic about the aviation manufacturer.
The plane has been grounded by authorities around the world since March because of two fatal crashes that killed 346 people.
Those crashes have been tied to an automatic safety system on the plane.
Boeing says it is working around the clock on a fix for the problem.
Now, its stock rose four and a half percent on news of possible progress.
The Federal Aviation Administration is refusing to comment on a timeline to get the jets back in the air.