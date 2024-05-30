BOEM extends comment period on offshore wind auctions after public feedback

OREGON – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is extending the public comment period on its Commercial Wind Lease issuance and draft Environmental Assessment.

BOEM initially issued a 30-day public comment period from when it published a notice of availability for the draft and wind lease auction on May 1. However in response to feedback from Oregon Tribes and stakeholders, the energy management organization has pushed the deadline to June 14 at 8:59 p.m. PDT.

Community members are also invited to attend another virtual public meeting on the draft assessment. That’s happening on June 5 at 4 p.m. PDT.

According to BOEM, “the draft EA considers the environmental consequences associated with issuing commercial wind leases in the two Oregon WEAs and associated site characterization activities and site assessment activities offshore Oregon.”

Characterization activities include biological, archeological, geological, and geophysical surveys and core samples. Whereas assessment activities for example deal with the installation of meteorological buoys.

BOEM is looking to build two new offshore wind farms near Brookings and Coos Bay.

More information can be found on the Oregon state activities webpage.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.