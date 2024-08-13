BOEM’s final assessment on Oregon coast offshore wind energy released

WASHINGTON, DC – The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) says offshore wind leases along the Oregon coast will “have no significant impacts to people or the environment.”

That’s according to the agency’s final Environmental Assessment (EA) which was released Tuesday. The assessment includes site appraisal and characterization activities such as geophysical, geological, and archaeological surveys.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein says the agency used the best available science and information to make this decision.

“Working with Tribes, government partners, ocean users, and the public, we gathered a wealth of data, diverse perspectives, and valuable insights that shaped our environmental analysis,” Klein said. “We remain committed to continuing this close coordination to ensure potential offshore wind energy leasing and any future development in Oregon is done in a way that avoids, reduces, or mitigates potential impacts to ocean users and the marine environment.”

The final EA comes after a public comment period in which officials addressed community members’ questions and concerns on the proposed lease sale.

The start of that comment period came weeks after the Department of the Interior made the announcement on the proposed auctions lease terms for two areas off the Oregon coast for potential wind energy leasing. The two proposed locations are offshore near Brookings and Coos Bay. The bureau says the two sites will total around 195,000 acres and avoid 98% of the areas recommended for exclusion due to commercial fishing importance.

BOEM says a lease sale for the two locations will be held later this year, with a final sale notice to be published 30 days before it’s finalized. At that time, any lessees would then be able to submit a project plan to BOEM for review. It does not mean that construction or operation at an offshore wind energy facility would begin immediately.

