Boil advisory lifted for affected Medford neighborhoods

MEDFORD, Ore.– A boil water advisory was lifted for Medford residents affected by a water main that broke Monday night.

According to the Medford Water Commission, the main line broke leading to a depressurizing of the line for several Medford neighborhoods. Residences around Corona Ave, Miracle Lane, Johnson Street, and Gayety Lane were all affected.

Wilson Elementary School even put out precautionary measures bringing in bottled and boiled water from other schools for the children.

But as one resident described it, everyone seemed to be doing fine and they were thankful for a prompt notice from the commission.

“They all just seemed to be carrying on, I mean nobody even was out chatty about it too much,” said Bob Musolf, a resident affected by the water break. “Like I said, they did such a good job of notifying people.”

The water commission announced early Tuesday afternoon that the line had been fixed. Schools and homes were able to return to using their water for drinking.

