Boil water advisory issued for some Medford residents

Medford, Ore. — A contractor working on a private construction project Wednesday hit a 14″ water line on Crater Lake Highway/Highway 62 between Poplar Drive and Skypark Drive.
Due to loss of water pressure in the distribution system, potentially harmful bacteria could be present in the water supply for the following service addresses:
1864 through 2324 Alcan Drive
2553 through 2577 Alma Drive
1847 Patrick Street
2980 Crater Lake Highway
3012 Crater Lake Highway
3084 Crater Lake Highway
If these bacteria are present, they could make you sick, and are a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems. The affected area is limited to approximately 26 addresses, but if you have received this notice directly from your water provider, you are in the affected area. If you are in the specified area, do not drink the water without boiling it first. Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for 1 full minute, allow the water to cool before using, and store the cooled water in a clean container with a cover.
Customers should use boiled water that has cooled or bottled water for drinking, preparing food and baby formula, brushing teeth, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables, and cleaning food contact surfaces.
The Medford Water Commissions say it will inform the public when tests show no bacteria and you no longer need to boil your water. Staff is working as quickly and efficiently as possible, but it may be as long as 24-36 hours before test results are available.
The full extent of this notice and the customers impacted is not yet known. This boil water advisory is a precaution. To limit risk to health, customers should follow the instructions contained in this advisory.
For more information, go to medfordwater.org or contact our Customer Service Department at (541) 774-2430.