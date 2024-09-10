Boil Water Advisory lifted for Shady Cove residents

SHADY COVE, Ore. – Residents in Shady Cove no longer have to boil their water.

The Oregon Health Authority lifted the Boil Water Advisory Tuesday morning.

Residents had been under the advisory for almost a week, but before that, many on the Hiland Water Corporation public water system had been without water since September 2.

Per OHA drinking water standards, as of Tuesday, the water quality has been deemed safe for consumption.

To learn more about the Hiland Water Corporation public water system, visit the OHA’s Drinking Water Services website.

