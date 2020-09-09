Boil water notice for portion of South Medford following fires

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Water Commission issued a water warning Wednesday. Potentially harmful bacteria could be in a portion of the water supply. The warning impacts a specific part of Medford, seen in blue on this map. If you are in this area, the Water Commission said you should not drink the water without boiling it first. It will inform residents when the water is safe again, but said it could take 3-7 days before test results are available. If the bacteria is present, it could cause people to become sick. There’s a particular concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Tuesday, the Water Commission said the Charlotte Ann Pump Station could not keep pressure in the pipelines south of the station. These are located at intersection of South Stage Road.
To protect water properly, the Water Commission said bring it to a boil for a full minute and allow to cool.
• Preparing food and baby formula
• Brushing teeth
• Making ice
• Washing fruits and vegetables
• Cleaning food contact surfaces
For more information, you can visit medfordwater.org or contact the Customer Service Department at (541) 774-2430.
