Boise Fire forces Klamath, Six Rivers national forests closures

HUMBOLDT & SISKIYOU COUNTIES, Calif. – The Boise Fire burning in northern California is now forcing portions of two national forests to issue an emergency closure order. The Klamath National Forest and Six Rivers National Forest issued the joint notice Friday. It will be in place from August 16 through September 15. The fire has burned through an estimated 10,533 acres in Humboldt and Siskiyou counties. It is at 0% containment.

In Siskiyou County, evacuation orders remain in effect for zone SIS-1802, with zones SIS-1704-A, SIS-1704-B, SIS-1707, SIS-1805, and SIS-1903 under evacuation warnings.

Under the forest closure order, the following are are prohibited:

Going into or being upon National Forest System lands within the Boise Fire Closure Area.

Being on any National Forest System road within the Boise Fire Closure Area.

Being on any National Forest System trail within the Boise Fire Closure Area.

Entering or using High Point Trailhead on the Klamath National Forest.

Entering or using Le Perron Flat Dispersed Camping Area, Salmon Summit Trail Head, Big Rock River Access, and Nordheimer Campground on the Six Rivers National Forest.

A community meeting on the Boise Fire is happening Friday at 5 p.m. at the Forks of Salmon Community Club on Salmon River Road.

