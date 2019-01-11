BOLI complaint filed against Josephine County Commissioner

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Josephine County Commissioner has been accused of “unlawful employment practices.”
That’s according to a recent complaint filed by the county’s Human Resources Director, Jonian “JJ” Scofield, against the county.
The complaint was filed December 10th and although it’s filed against the county as a whole, the allegations are directed toward Commissioner Lily Morgan.
In October, the Oregon Department of Justice said it will not pursue criminal charges against Josephine County Commissioner Lily Morgan.
Sheriff Dave Daniel had requested the DOJ investigate her on three allegations, one of which was whether she was lawfully carrying a concealed firearm inside the Josephine County courthouse.
No charges were filed.
“After the DOJ had reported that it was not going to pursue charges, that’s when this complaint with BOLI was filed,” said Hicks.
Josephine County Counsel Wally Hicks says that Bureau of Labor and Industries complaint came from Scofield.
“It does dwell upon allegations that focus on an individual commissioner, but it is, in fact, the county that has to respond to this complaint,” he said.
In the complaint, Scofield alleged the commissioner said if his behavior doesn’t change, she will proceed with his termination and she’s been verbally aggressive toward him.
He says he was never treated this way before initiating the investigation into her carrying a gun in the courthouse and adds that multiple people have warned him Commissioner Morgan is trying to get him fired in retaliation for the report.
“My hope with this process is, in its conclusion, Commissioner Morgan and myself will foster a better working relationship,” said Scofield.
“And be able to be effective teammates.”
Commissioner Morgan declined to speak with us about the matter, instead referring us to Hicks. He says the county has another week to respond to BOLI.
“It’s my responsibility to ensure the county files a response to that complaint,” said Hicks.
Last year when the issue first came up, Commissioner Morgan told us she is trained to carry a weapon and is deputized by the sheriff as a special deputy.
