Bolton departure leaves critical gap

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – President Trump is facing heightened tensions with Afghanistan, Iran and North Korea, all with a critical gap in his foreign policy team after national security advisor John Bolton’s abrupt departure.
Bolton had pushed President Trump to take a harder line against his rivals.
On Wednesday the president cited a list of disagreements with his former advisor, including Bolton’s approach to North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.
“He wanted nothing to do with John Bolton – that’s not a question of being tough, it’s a question of not being smart,” Mr. Trump said.
Critics say the future of U.S. diplomacy is in question.
“I’m concerned that what this means is that the President’s instinct to withdraw, to withdraw from engagement with the world, to withdraw from our alliances is now going to be strengthened,” says Senator Chris Coons.
