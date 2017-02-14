Home
Bomb threat forces evacuation at Mazama High School

UPDATE (2/14/17 4:41 p.m.)- The sheriff’s office cleared the school about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The school district announced classes will go on as planned Wednesday and the basketball games scheduled for Tuesday will be played Wednesday evening.

UPDATE (2/14/17 3:35 p.m.)- Evening basketball games were cancelled due to the ongoing investigation.

Klamath Falls, Ore.- A bomb threat Tuesday forced students and staff from Mazama High School.

The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office responded to the threat with a bomb dog. While after school activities were expected to resume as normal, students were told they wouldn’t be allowed back into the school before the end of classes and would have to get their personal items Wednesday morning.

