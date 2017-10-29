Bomb threat at Grants Pass High School

Grants Pass, Ore.- The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says a bomb threat came in yesterday for Grants Pass High School.
Grants Pass Police say it was specific to the gym at Grants Pass High School.
Officers searched the building and grounds of the high school but didn’t find anything.
In a email sent to parents, the school says it will be open tomorrow for regularly scheduled classes and activities.
The investigation into the threat is ongoing.
NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.
Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County's only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.
Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!
Leave a Comment: