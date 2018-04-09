Bomb threat triggers lockdowns at some Siskiyou County schools

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Numerous schools in Siskiyou County were placed on lockdown due to a threat Monday.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a number of schools in the Scott Valley and Tulelake districts received an emailed bomb threat. Other schools in California apparently received a similar threat.
According to the sheriff’s office, there is no imminent or credible threat, but they take all threats seriously. Deputies have been dispatched to each school threatened, with security checks for all other schools.
Scott Valley and Tulelake schools were placed on a precautionary lockdown in accordance with school policy.
“Again, we want to reiterate there is NO imminent, credible threat at this time,” SCSO representatives wrote. “However, we take every threat seriously and have dispatched law enforcement personnel to the schools. We are currently investigating this matter, and more information will be provided as it develops.”