Bon Jovi helps save woman from jumping off Tennessee bridge

NASHVILLE (CNN) – Rocker Jon Bon Jovi is credited with saving a woman’s life this week, persuading her not to jump from a Tennessee bridge.

The incident was caught on surveillance camera and posted to Facebook by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Nashville’s police chief says the musician was in the middle of a photo shoot on a pedestrian bridge Tuesday when he noticed the woman standing on the ledge.

Bon Jovi and another person walked towards her, spoke to her trying to comfort her, and eventually convinced her to climb back over the barrier.

Bon Jovi and the woman shared a hug a moment later.

During this, someone on his team called 911 and they all waited with her until paramedics arrived.

