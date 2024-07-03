Boomfest returns to Jackson County Expo this Fourth of July

CENTRAL POINT, Ore – This Fourth of July, why not let the professionals take care of it.

Boomfest, Southern Oregon’s largest Fourth of July celebration, will light up the sky at the Jackson County Expo this 4th of July.

The annual fireworks show, put on by the city of Central Point, starts at dusk.

Firefighters are also setting up a community fireworks zone where you can safely light up your legal fireworks.

“We do ask people not to light fireworks anywhere else on the expo property because we wanna keep everybody safe,” Rob Holmbeck, Expo manager, told NBC 5.

Gates open at 7 on the Fourth, make sure to get your spot early.

