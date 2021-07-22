Bootleg Fire approaches 400,000 acres

The wildfire was first reported on July 6 about 15 miles northwest of Beatty. The weekend after it started, the Bootleg Fire grew rapidly, sometimes doubling in size over the span of 24 hours.
As of the morning of July 22, the lightning-caused fire was estimated to be 399,359 acres in size and 38% contained.
Over 2,000 personnel are assigned to the fire as crews work to reinforce control lines.
“Fire crews and support personnel have made significant progress in containing this fire in the last few days.” said Joe Prummer, Incident Commander trainee of Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 2. “However, we still have a long road ahead of us to ensure the safety of the surrounding communities.”
Klamath and Lake Counties have altered the evacuation zones. An interactive map of evacuation levels is available at tinyurl.com/bootlegevac
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo