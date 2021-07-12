Bootleg Fire grows to over 150,000 acres

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – A massive wildfire continues to grow in Klamath County.
The Bootleg Fire was first reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, July 6 on Fuego Mountain approximately 11 miles northeast of the town of Sprague River. By the following morning, it expanded to 3,000 acres, prompting Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a conflagration, allowing the deployment of state resources. On Thursday, the fire was estimated to be 16,814 acres. Growth of the fire continued exponentially, hitting 153,535 acres by Monday, July 12.
Nearly a dozen Oregon task forces and four strike teams from California have converged to fight the Bootleg Fire.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, crews are facing intense fire behavior on the Bootleg Fire. Conditions are reportedly so extreme, firefighters were forced to disengage Sunday and move to predetermined safety zones.
Over the weekend, the fire moved through Sycan Estates and burned 12 miles along a high-voltage power corridor.
Some structures have been lost, but damage assessment has not yet been completed as crews focus on fighting the fire.
An interactive evacuation map is available at https://kcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4bfb02b41eb7473ca95b04c3cbd1da21.
For more information and updates, call 541-363-7765 or visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7609/