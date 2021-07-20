Bootleg Fire grows to over 388,000 acres, merges with Log Fire

Fire managers said on Monday night the Bootleg Fire physically combined with the Log Fire, which was burning northeast of the then 364,114-acre fire. Now, the total size of the burned area is estimated to be about 388,359 acres in size.
The fire’s incident management team said they’ve seen extreme fire behavior for ten days straight with no end in sight. As crews patrol over 40 miles of fireline in the southern and western flanks, they’ll continue to work to protect structures in the area.
“Firefighting this fire is a marathon, not a sprint,” said Rob Allen, Incident Commander for PNW Incident Management Team 2. “We’re in this for as long as it takes to safely confine this monster.”
Crews expect to be working on the fire until there’s a significant amount of rainfall later this year.
A Red Flag warning is in effect for the region Tuesday until 8:00 p.m. Firefighters expect gusty winds and lower humidity that will push the fire toward the east.
As of Tuesday morning, the Bootleg Fire was 30% contained.
Evacuations are rapidly changing due to the nature of this wildfire. Visit http://tinyurl.com/bootlegevac for an interactive map of evacuation levels in Lake and Klamath Counties.
For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo