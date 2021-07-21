Bootleg Fire over 390,000 acres, 32% contained

The lightning-caused fire was first reported on July 6 about 15 miles northwest of the community of Beatty. It grew rapidly in the coming days, often doubling in size over the span of less than 24 hours. Ten days after it started, the fire was over 240,000 acres, spreading into Lake County and triggering evacuation orders along the way.
The fire spread mainly to the east and northeast toward Summer Lake. By July 21, the fire covered 394,407 acres after merging with the nearby Log Fire.
Crews are reportedly making good progress fighting the fire as it pushes into an area already burned during 2018’s Watson Creek Fire.
Evacuation orders are still in effect for the area. An interactive map is available at tinyurl.com/bootlegevac
For the latest information, call 541-482-1331 or visit www.facebook.com/BootlegFireInfo