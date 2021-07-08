Bootleg Fire reaches nearly 17,000 acres

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – The Bootleg Fire in Klamath County continues to grow.
The fire was first reported at about 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7 on Fuego Mountain approximately 11 miles northeast of Sprague River. By about 5:00 p.m., the fire was estimated to be about 100 acres in size. By Wednesday morning, it expanded to 3,000 acres. Thursday morning, that number was 16,814 acres and 1% contained.
Level 1 and Level 2 evacuation notices are in place around the fire. For the latest evacuation information, visit https://www.facebook.com/KlamathCountyGov.
The rapid growth of the Bootleg Fire prompted Oregon Governor Kate Brown to declare a conflagration, allowing state resources to mobilize.
On Thursday, three task forces from Yamhill, Marion, and Polk Counties will focus on structural triage and preparation by creating defensible space around structures.
For the latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/SCOFMPFIREINFO/