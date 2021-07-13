Bootleg Fire reaches over 200,000 acres, triggers evacuations in Lake County

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Bootleg Fire evacuation notifications are now being issued in Lake County.
The wildfire started on July 6 about 15 miles northwest of Beatty. Since then, it’s grown to 201,923 acres in size.
The Bootleg Fire triggered the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office to issue evacuation orders in the area surrounding the fire. After the fire spread to neighboring Lake County, the sheriff there issued Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation notifications.
At last report, the fast-growing wildfire destroyed seven residential structures and 43 outbuildings.
National Forest Systems closures are in effect around the fire. An interactive map showing evacuation areas and the fire perimeter is available at https://kcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4bfb02b41eb7473ca95b04c3cbd1da21.
The cause of the Bootleg Fire is unknown.