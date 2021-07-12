Bootleg Fire split into two management zones

BEATTY, Ore. – The sheer size of the Bootleg Fire burning east of Chiloquin is forcing firefighters to split the fire into two management zones.
Oregon Department of Forestry Incident Management Team 1 took command of the fire’s south part, or Zone 1, Monday. Pacific Northwest Team 10 manages the north part, or Zone 2. Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal’s Green Team continues to protect structures.
The Bootleg Fire has grown to over 150,000 acres since it started last Tuesday. Firefighters said seven residential structures were lost and 43 outbuildings were destroyed.
An interactive map showing evacuation areas and the fire perimeter is available at https://kcgis.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=4bfb02b41eb7473ca95b04c3cbd1da21.
The cause of the fire is unknown.