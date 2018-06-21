Home
Border battle moves to Congress

Border battle moves to Congress

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The House of Representatives is set to vote on two comprehensive immigration bills Thursday – one by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte that is popular with immigration hard-liners, and a second measure that reflects a deal between GOP conservatives and moderates.

The compromise bill would provide nearly $25 billion in funding for President Trump’s border wall, limit legal and illegal immigration, as well as provide a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

The planned vote comes a day after Mr. Trump signed an executive order to temporarily halt the separation of migrant children from their parents at the border.

The president’s order allows families illegally crossing the U.S. border to stay together in federal custody, as parents await prosecution.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2K6uP1P

 

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics