Border battle moves to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The House of Representatives is set to vote on two comprehensive immigration bills Thursday – one by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte that is popular with immigration hard-liners, and a second measure that reflects a deal between GOP conservatives and moderates.
The compromise bill would provide nearly $25 billion in funding for President Trump’s border wall, limit legal and illegal immigration, as well as provide a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.
The planned vote comes a day after Mr. Trump signed an executive order to temporarily halt the separation of migrant children from their parents at the border.
The president’s order allows families illegally crossing the U.S. border to stay together in federal custody, as parents await prosecution.
