Border officials conduct readiness exercise

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – As thousands of migrants gather in Tijuana, a show of force on the other side of the border.
U.S. border officials shut down one crossing briefly Friday to conduct a drill that showcased their numbers and abilities.
It only lasted a few minutes, but it drew a lot of attention. What looked to be hundreds of U.S. border officials in full tactical gear-mobilized Thanksgiving afternoon in front of the northbound vehicle entry lanes, temporarily halting all traffic.
10News and other witnesses heard a series out loud “bangs.” At the same time, U.S. government helicopters circled over the San Ysidro port of entry.
It was called a “large-scale operational readiness exercise,” a planned drill that border officials say is part of their continuing enforcement efforts.
Officials would not confirm if the exercise was in response to the migrant caravan demonstration that was happening at the same time, at the nearby pedestrian U.S. entry point.
Brandon Varrientos took video of the hundreds of demonstrators, before he crossed into the U.S. He commented, “So many people they are protesting for what time they’re going to cross or if they’re going to go to Canada or here but they don’t want to stay in Mexico.”
There have been reports of escalating frustration this week among the 4,500 Central American migrants who are overcrowding shelters throughout Tijuana.
Military troops are stationed at various points along the border with Mexico.
They have permission to use lethal force if necessary.