Boston Marathon postponed until September 4th

BOSTON, Mass. (WBTS) – The Boston Athletic Association has postponed the running of 124th Boston Marathon.
According to a statement on the BAA website, the Boston Athletic Association understands and supports the decision to postpone the race until the fall.
On March 10, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency.
After some consideration, Mayor Martin Walsh, along with other leaders, decided that in the public’s best interests the race could not be held on April 20th.
Mayor Walsh said Boston will prove once again they are Boston Strong.
Mayor Walsh explained, “Our priority right now is making sure the health and safety of the runners, of the fans, of the medical personnel, first responders, residents of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, visitors from across the country, and visitors from across the world.”
The marathon is now expected to take place on September 14th.