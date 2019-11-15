Both of Governor Kate Brown’s flavored vaping bans put on hold

SALEM, Ore. – In a big win for the Oregon cannabis industry, the Oregon Court of Appeals blocked the temporary ban on flavored cannabis vaping products.
Last month, Governor Kate Brown ordered state agencies to issue a 180-day ban on the sale of flavored vaping products after two Oregonians died from vaping-related illnesses.
The Oregon Health Authority subsequently banned flavored tobacco-based products while the Oregon Liquor Control Commission banned flavored cannabis-based vaping products.
The tobacco and cannabis industries fought back, saying it would cause severe harm to their businesses, among other reasons.
Last month, vape shops across the state won a temporary victory after a judge ordered a halt to the governor’s ban on tobacco-based products. However, the ruling didn’t affect the cannabis industry.
On November 14, in response to a separate suit against Governor Brown’s order, a judge ruled in favor of the cannabis industries, citing there was not enough evidence to tie lung injury cases to the flavored vaping devices at issue.
With the lastest ruling, flavored tobacco and cannabis vaping products can be sold once again.