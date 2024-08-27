Bottle drop matching donations for wildfire relief

OREGON – The Oregon Beverage Recycling Co-op, which runs bottle drop, is collecting donations for wildfire relief.

And the community is invited to help out.

The co-op will match up to $50,000 in donations through September 30.

The money will be split four ways, benefiting organizations that directly help those impacted by fire, including the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association, the Oregon Farm Bureau, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, and Oregon State University’s Post Fire Recovery fund.

Donations can be made from any registered user’s online bottle drop account, or at any redemption center in-person.

