Botulism fears lead to recall of Taco Bell Salsa con Queso

CHICAGO, Ill. — Approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being pulled from grocery store shelves after a voluntary recall.
No illnesses have been reported so far, however, the affected products showed signs of food separation, which could lead to a health hazard. Kraft Heinz Foods Company is warning consumers not to use the product even if it does not appear to be spoiled.
According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration, botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.
According to the FDA, the following is being recalled:
|Product Size
|Name of Product
|Packaging Description
|Case Unit
Best When Used By Code Date
|Individual Package
Best When Used By Code Date
|Individual Package UPC
|Case UPC
|15 oz.
|Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|Glass Jar
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|021000024490
|21000024490
|15 oz.
|Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip
|Glass Jar
|01 NOV 2018
26 DEC 2018
27 DEC 2018
31 OCT 2018
23 JAN 2019
|27 DEC 2018
23 JAN 2019
|021000024490
|21000066900
Consumers who believe their product could be affected should return it to the store where they purchased it for a refund or exchange. For questions or further information, consumers may also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704.