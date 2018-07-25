Home
Botulism fears lead to recall of Taco Bell Salsa con Queso

CHICAGO, Ill. — Approximately 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa con Queso Mild Cheese Dip are being pulled from grocery store shelves after a voluntary recall.

No illnesses have been reported so far, however, the affected products showed signs of food separation, which could lead to a health hazard. Kraft Heinz Foods Company is warning consumers not to use the product even if it does not appear to be spoiled.

According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration, botulism, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning, can cause the following symptoms: general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing. Difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distension and constipation may also be common symptoms. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should seek immediate medical attention.

 

According to the FDA, the following is being recalled:

Product Size Name of Product Packaging Description Case Unit 

Best When Used By Code Date

 Individual Package 

Best When Used By Code Date

 Individual Package UPC Case UPC
15 oz. Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Glass Jar 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019

 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019

 021000024490 21000024490
15 oz. Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Glass Jar 01 NOV 2018

26 DEC 2018

27 DEC 2018

31 OCT 2018

23 JAN 2019

 27 DEC 2018

23 JAN 2019

 021000024490 21000066900

 

Consumers who believe their product could be affected should return it to the store where they purchased it for a refund or exchange. For questions or further information, consumers may also contact Kraft Heinz at 1-800-310-3704.

